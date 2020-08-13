Headlines

Education

Education

GUJCET 2020 exams: Admit cards to be released soon, check @gujcet.gsebht.in

Candidates can download the admit cards on the official website-gujcet.gsebht.in

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2020, 04:22 PM IST

The admit cards for Gujarat CET exams will be released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board today. Candidates can download the admit cards on the official website-gujcet.gsebht.in

As per the official notification, the admit cards will be released online at 6:00 PM today.

GUJCET is an annual state-level entrance examination taken by students to gain admission in undergraduate engineering courses offered by various educational institutions in the state.

The GUJCET exams are scheduled to be held on August 24, 2020.

Steps to download the admit card for GUJCET 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website- gujcet.gsebht.in

Step 2. In the homepage, Enter the 10-digit registered phone number or registered email id.

Step 3. Enter the birth date or GUJCET application form no.

Step 4. Enter CAPTCHA.

Step 5. Click on 'Search Hall Ticket.'

Step 6. Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

It is to be noted that the admit cards downloaded on March 16 is not valid anymore. The candidates must download the new admit cards and carry it to the exam centre

