Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Date, time: GBSHSE Class 12 results to be out on May 6 at gbshse.in, how to download

Once released, candidates who have appeared for Goa Class 12 exams can check the results on the official website of GBSHSE on gbshse.in and on results.gbshsegoa.net.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 09:20 AM IST

File photo

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to announce the result of the Goa Board HSSC Exam 2023 soon. As per the report, Goa Board GBSHSE Class 12 results will be announced on May 6, 2023, at 4.30 pm. Once released, candidates who have appeared for Goa Class 12 exams can check the results on the official website of GBSHSE on gbshse.in and on results.gbshsegoa.net. 

The Goa HSSC Result 2023 will be announced at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa which will be held on May 6.  The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Porvorim, conducted the HSSC exam in the first term under the two-terminal system. Between November 11 and November 25, 2023, the first term exam was held.

The second term was conducted by the Board from March 3 to March 31, 2023. 20 locations across the state conducted the exam. From 9:30 AM on May 8 through the school login, you can download the Consolidate Result sheets.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: Official Websites to Download Result

  • gbshse.in
  • results.gbshegoa.net

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: Steps to Check scorecard
Visit the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at gbshse.in.
Click on the link that reads, “Download Goa Board HSSC Results March 2023.”
Enter your credentials and your result will be displayed on the screen.
Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.  

