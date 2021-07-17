Goa Board 12th Result 2021: GBSHSE likely to release class 12 tomorrow at gbshse.gov.in

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHE) is expected to declare Goa 12th Result 2021 soon. The result for Goa board class 12 is likely to be declared tomorrow (July 18). The GBSHSE class 12 result will be available on the official website of GBSHSE, gbshse.gov.in. The state board chairman, Bhagirath Shetye told TOI that the Goa Board class 12 result is expected to be announced later this week itself.

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHE) has already released the evaluation criteria for class 12. The policy document for the tabulation of marks for Class 12 Goa Board exams 2021 is available on the official website of GBSHE, gbshse.info. Goa board has adopted CBSE’s evaluation method -- 30:30:40, with 30% weightage each to the students’ performance in Class 10 and 11, and 40% to the students’ internal assessments carried in class 12.

Goa State Board has already declared the results for class 10 on July 12, 2021. It is the first time in the last 10 years that Goa SSC results got declared before the announcement of HSSC results. A total of 19200 students have registered for Class 12 exams this year and are waiting for Goa 12th Result 2021. The board examinations were cancelled this year due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India.

Students who are not satisfied with the assessment policy and their Goa board Results 2021 will be allowed to appear for the examination when the situation is conducive.