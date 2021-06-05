GCET 2021: Goa common entrance exam schedule released, details here

Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2021 exam schedule has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Government of Goa. The exam will be conducted on July 27 and 28, 2021. However, the confirmed dates will be announced at least 10 days prior to the exam.

The Directorate of Technical Education, DTE, Goa had postponed the Goa CET 2021 application process last month. The application forms for Goa Common Entrance Test were earlier scheduled to release on May 17, 2021.

According to the official notification released by DTE, “Goa Common Entrance Test GCET-2021, earlier scheduled to be conducted on 15th and 16th June 2021 is deferred and shall be conducted on 27th and 28th July 2021. However, the dates shall be confirmed at least 10 days prior to the exam. The procedure and schedule of acceptance of application forms for GCET-2021 shall be notified on the DTE website by 20th June 2021. Schedule of subsequent activities related to admissions, shall be notified, after the conduct of GCET2021.”

official notice: Click Here

About GCET

Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) is conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa. The exam is for undergraduate (UG) admissions into engineering and pharmacy courses in Goa. Students who qualify the GCET 2021 exam will have to participate in counselling and seat allotment for admission.