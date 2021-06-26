GBSHE Result 2021: Goa Board releases evaluation criteria for class 12, details here

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHE) has released the evaluation criteria for class 12. The policy document for the tabulation of marks for Class 12 Goa Board exams 2021 is available on the official website of GBSHE, gbshse.info. Goa board has adopted CBSE’s evaluation method -- 30:30:40, with 30% weightage each to the students’ performance in Class 10 and 11, and 40% to the students’ internal assessments carried in class 12.

According to the official notice, in view of the cancellation of the board exam, the assessment of the theory portion of 40/50/70/80 marks will be done by the schools based on the following tabulation.

Class 10: Average mark of best three performing subjects -- 30%

Class 11: Final marks in theory papers -- 30%

Class 12: Unit Test, FT, Midterm, and Periodical test etc. -- 40%

The official notice reads, “The assessment policy should follow tranquillity, flexibility and authenticity to maintain sanctity and credibility of the examination.”

Students who are not satisfied with the assessment policy and their Goa board Results 2021 will be allowed to appear for the examination when the situation is conducive.

The official notification for the tabulation of marks for Class 12 Goa Board exams 2021: Click here

CBSE 30:30:40 formula to evaluate Class 12 Board exam results

CBSE recommended a 30:30:40 formula, according to which 30 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 and Class 11 final results, respectively, and 40 per cent to Class 12 pre-board exams. Practicals will be for 100 marks and the students will be marked based on the marks submitted by the schools.