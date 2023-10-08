GATE 2024 registration deadline extended again: New dates, how to apply, official website and more here

GATE 2024 registration deadline has been extended. Know new dates and other details here.

The deadline to complete the registration for GATE 2024 has been extended for the second time. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has extended the GATE 2024 deadline again. Aspirants can now apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 till October 12, 2023, without a late fee and with late fees the last date is October 20, 2023. To apply for the exam, candidates will have to go to the official website-- gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The official 'X', handle of GATE announced the modifications on the microblogging platform. The tweet reads, “Deadline for completing the application without late fee is extended to: October 12, 2023. With late fee: October 20, 2023. The information will be updated on our website soon. Please circulate this message widely so that any candidates who missed the opportunity can still apply.”

GATE 2024 registration: How to apply

Visit the official site of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Click on the registration link available on the home page.

Enter registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of fees.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

GATE 2024: Important dates

The correction window will open on November 7 and will close on November 11, 2023. The admit card will be available on January 3 and the examination will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IISc GATE.