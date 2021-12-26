GAIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Pathologist, Medical Officer, various posts at gailonline.com – Check salary, last date

GAIL (India), Dhanwantari Hospital is inviting applications for 07 Pathologist, Medical Officer, Visiting Sonologist and Endocrinologist posts. The last date to apply is January 04, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, gailonline.com.

GAIL (India) Medical Officer & Various Posts Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for application form submission: December 20, 2021

Last date for application form submission: January 04, 2022

GAIL (India) Medical Officer & Various Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Pathologist

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 90,000/- (Per Month)

Post: Medical Officer

No. of Vacancy: 04

Pay Scale: 74,000/- (Per Month)

Post: Visiting Sonologist

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 3500/- (Per Hour)

Post: Endocrinologist

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 3500/- (Per Hour)

GAIL (India) Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Pathologist: Candidate must have done MCI Recognized MBBS with MD/Diploma in Clinical Pathology.

Medical Officer: Candidate must have done MCI Recognized Graduate Degree (MBBS) with AFIH.

Visiting Sonologist: Candidate must have done MCI Recognized Graduate Degree (MBBS) with MD (Radiology)/DMRD.

Endocrinologist: Candidate must have done MCI Recognized MBBS with DM in Endocrinology.

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply in prescribed bio data along with copy of certificates in support of qualification & Experience send by E-mail to recruitment.pata@gail.co.in or by registered post to Shri Shashank Saxena, GM (HR), New Polymer Bhawan, GAIL (India) Limited, Pata, Dist. – Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, PIN 206241 on or before January 04, 2022.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Interview.

Notification: gailonline.com/careers