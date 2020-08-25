F1 in Schools India, world’s largest STEM challenge, ends virtually

The F1 in schools India program, which was in it’s third year, has come to an end virtually due to the coronavirus challenge. In the National Championships, the team from Genesis Public School in Noida, titled Team Pentafluids won the challenge. The first runners-up were The British School from New Delhi followed by Heritage Xperiential Learning School from Gurgaon. The top three teams will represent India in the upcoming World Finals where teams from over 50 countries will participate for the title.

F1 in Schools is a Global Educational Initiative by Formula1 for students aged 9-19 who work in teams of 3-6 to design and manufacture a miniature car out of an official F1 model block using CAD/CAM design tools. This year National Finals event started with virtual opening ceremony where 400 students along with parents and school coordinators participated on ZOOM to understand future opportunities with STEM.

Coronavirus makes it virtual

Next year is planned to have an open National Finals somewhere in early 2021. This will be a unique opportunity for participating teams as it is all much easier to reach Nationals, otherwise students need to win City Championships and Regionals to reach in Nationals. Top teams from last year will get direct entry into Physical National finals 2021 and rest will have a screening (Virtual finals) and qualified team will move to physical National finals. However, all this will be subject to the coronavirus situation.

Speaking about the conclusion of the event, Mr. Yashraj Singh In Country Chief F1 in Schools India – CEO, Time Of Sports thanked all the parents and schools authority for their support and for showcasing incredible energy.

Singh said, “When the India chapter of F1 in Schools was formed, we had not perceived such an overwhelming response and participation from all over India. We are thrilled to see so much latent talent in these teenagers. From banging their brains to design their cars to learning of how to get brand associations and promote themselves through marketing. It is not just about this day. It takes one full year of preparations to compete.”