DTE Maharashtra admissions 2019: Maha CAP portal faces technical glitch, last date extended to June 22

DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2019 admission process for undergraduate technical courses and scrutiny of the admission application will face a delay after a technical glitch occurred in the official website maha2019cap.org.

Common Admission Process for undergraduate technical courses under the DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2019 is currently underway. However, after the technical glitch, online applications verifcation process has been temporarily suspended.

The department has informed that due to the technical glitch, the verification process has been extended till June 22, 2019 for now.

The admission department has also informed that CAP Round 1 Merit List, which was scheduled to be released by June 22, wil face a delay too.

Further, the admission department has asked candidates that there will be a delay in the scrutiny of the admission application procedure and advised those who are trying to upload documents on the official website to wait for a day and try again tomorrow.