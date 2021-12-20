DMER Recruitment 2021: Apply for 162 Group C posts – Check eligibility, age limit and last date

Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER) Chandigarh is inviting applications for 162 Group 'C' post of Staff Nurse (Nursing Officer) posts. The last date to apply is December 27, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the websites gmch.gov.in or gmch.gov.in/jobs-and-training.

DMER Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Post: Staff Nurse(Nursing Officer)

Pay Scale: Pay of Rs. 29200/- on the basis of 7th CPC

DMER Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery course from a recognized Board/University/Institution or equivalent.

DMER Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 37 years of age as of January 1, 2021.

DMER Recruitment 2021: How to apply

1. Go to the official website gmch.gov.in/jobs-and-training.

2. On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment of Staff Nurse (Nursing Officer)” link.

3. Click on “Online Form”.

4. Enter your details on the form correctly. Click on “NEXT”.

5. Your login id and password will appear

6. Enter your information regarding education and other details. Click on Submit.

7. Now, click on the link “BANK CHALLAN”.

8. Submitting the application fees.

9. Download Department Copy and Candidate Copy of challan.

10. Take printouts for future use.

DMER Recruitment 2021: Application fees

Scheduled caste categories have to pay the application fee of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 has to be shelled out by General Category/OBC/EWS candidates.

DMER Recruitment 2021 Notification: dmerut2021.in