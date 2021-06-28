Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2021: PMT, PET tests from today, details here

Delhi Police to conduct Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) for Constable (Executive) posts from today (June 28). Delhi Police PE MT is scheduled to be held from June 28 to July 26, 2021. The hall ticket released are for the posts of Constable (executive). The admit card can be downloaded from the official website of Delhi Police, delhipolice.nic.in.

Only those candidates who have cleared the computer-based examination will be allowed to appear in the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test. This test is for the recruitment of Constable (Male and Female) in the Delhi Police.

The candidates who have been listed in the Computer Based Examination in the notice informed that they need to appear in the PET and PMT which will be held in Delhi from June 28.

Test pattern and eligibility:

Qualified Candidates will be called for the Physical Endurance and Physical Measurement Test. They will have to participate in 1600 metres race, long jump and high jump.

PET and PMT are compulsory and qualifying in nature. Candidates will have to meet the physical standards.

Female candidates up to age 30 will have to clear 8 minutes race, 10 feet long jump and 3 feet high jump.

Candidates of age group 30-40 will have to clear 9 minutes race, 2’9” high jump and 9 feet long jump.

Whereas, above 40 candidates have to clear 10 minutes race, 2’6” high jump and 8 feet long jump.

The minimum height for female candidates must be 157cm.

Male candidates up to 30 years have to clear 1600 metres race in 6 minutes. Also, will have to do 14 feet long jump and 3’9” high jump.

Candidates between 30-40 years have to complete the race in 7 minutes, clear 14 feet long jump and 3’6” high jump.

Whereas, candidates above 40 years have to clear race in 8 minutes along with 12 feet long jump and 3’3” high jump. The minimum height for male candidates is 170cm.

Also, there are provisions for relaxation in the PET/ PST standards based on certain criteria and conditions as mentioned in the official recruitment notification. Candidates are advised to visit delhipolice.nic.in for more information.

Steps to Download Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 PE MT Admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi Police, delhipolice.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘recruitment’ tab

Step 3: Click on the link 'Admit Card of Constable (EXE.)Male & Female in Delhi police-2020'

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth and Captcha

Step 5: Download Delhi Police Constable Admit Card

Direct Link to download the admit card: CLICK HERE