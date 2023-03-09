Delhi High Court Recruitment 2023 notification for 127 Personal Assistant posts, know how to apply, salary, last date

File photo

Delhi High Court is inviting applications for Personal Assistant and Senior Personal Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply at delhihighcourt.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 127 Personal Assistant and Senior Personal Assistant posts in Delhi High Court. The Delhi High Court recruitment process was started on March 6. The last date to apply is March 31, 2023.

Delhi High Court recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Senior Personal Assistant: 60 posts

Personal Assistant: 67 posts

Delhi High Court recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have completed their graduation from a recognised University. All the educational qualifications should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 32 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process is based on English Typing Test, English Shorthand Test, Main Exam, and Interview.

Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 1000/- along with applicable transaction charges. These charges will be payable by General/ OBC-NCL/ EWS candidates and Rs 800/- along with applicable transaction charges will be payable by the candidates belonging to the categories of SC/ST/PwD.

Delhi High Court recruitment 2023: Notification