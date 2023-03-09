Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Delhi High Court Recruitment 2023 notification for 127 Personal Assistant posts, know how to apply, salary, last date

Delhi High Court Recruitment 2023: This recruitment drive will fill up 127 Personal Assistant and Senior Personal Assistant posts in Delhi High Court.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 08:50 AM IST

Delhi High Court Recruitment 2023 notification for 127 Personal Assistant posts, know how to apply, salary, last date
File photo

Delhi High Court is inviting applications for Personal Assistant and Senior Personal Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply at delhihighcourt.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 127 Personal Assistant and Senior Personal Assistant posts in Delhi High Court. The Delhi High Court recruitment process was started on March 6. The last date to apply is March 31, 2023.  

Delhi High Court recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Senior Personal Assistant: 60 posts
Personal Assistant: 67 posts

Delhi High Court recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have completed their graduation from a recognised University. All the educational qualifications should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 32 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process is based on English Typing Test, English Shorthand Test, Main Exam, and Interview.

Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 1000/- along with applicable transaction charges. These charges will be payable by General/ OBC-NCL/ EWS candidates and Rs 800/- along with applicable transaction charges will be payable by the candidates belonging to the categories of SC/ST/PwD.

Delhi High Court recruitment 2023: Notification

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Vikram's Anniyan to Vijay Devrakonda's Dear Comrade: Best south Indian movies dubbed in Hindi you must watch
Bugatti Chiron Profilee rare hypercar auctioned for record Rs 88.23 crore: IN PICS
Lohri 2023 outfit ideas: Check out THESE four traditional outfits for the ultimate Lohri celebrations!
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of Pineapple: Improves digestion, promotes healthy bones and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Speeding Thar hits people near Malai Mandir, five injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.