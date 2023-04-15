Search icon
CUET UG 2023 Exam city slip, admit card to be released on these dates, check latest updates here

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 07:09 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) exam city slip on April 30, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip by visiting the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

“Choice of Centre Cities will be limited to the State of Permanent Address or State of Present Address only,” NTA in CUET UG 2023 Information Bulletin said.

CUET UG 2023 admit card to be released in the second week of May 2023. The e-Admit Card will be released provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website: cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET (UG) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. 

Exams will be held in three shifts on multiple days depending on the number of candidates and their subject choices.

Last year, the NTA held the CUET UG 2022 examination in six phases between July 15 and August 30, the first-ever common entrance test for undergraduate admissions to universities at 489 centres in 259 cities across the country.

The exam was held in six phases and approximately 14,90,000 candidates appeared for the exam.

"The candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities. The total number of question papers was 2,219 and the number of the question was 50,476," the NTA said in September 2022. 

