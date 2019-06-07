CSIR NET 2019 Admit Card Released, check csirhrdg.res.in

Admit Card for the prestigious CSIR UGC NET exam has been released. It is available on the official website and the exams will be taking place in two shifts on June 16. This exam is important for the appointment of Lecturers and to get JRF scholarship for pursuing research in various science subjects.

Why is the CSIR-USG conducted?

The exam is conducted for the below-mentioned subjects

1) Chemical Sciences

2) Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

3) Life Sciences

4) Mathematical Sciences

5) Physical Sciences

The candidate will also be eligible for JRF after clearing the exam depending on scores. Candidates need to have a degree in MSc or Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/BE/BTECH/Bpharma/MBBS degree.

How to download admit card for CSIR UGC Net 2019:

1. Log on to csirhrdg.res.in/

2. Find the relevant link for CSIR-UGC NET and click it

3. Enter all the relevant details like form number, date of birth etc

4. Download the admit card for future use

Link to download CSIR NET Exam admit card

Timings for CSIR NET Exam:

The exams will be held between 9 AM- 12 PM. The second half will commence from 2PM and will continue till 5 PM. It is expected that students will get to know their exam results in two-three months time.

ABOUT CSIR

Established in 1942, CSIR is the largest industrial research & development (R&D) organization in the world devoted to scientific and industrial research and S&T manpower development in India. CSIR’s network of 39 laboratories, spread all over India, is engaged in cutting edge research activities covering a wide range of scientific disciplines.

CSIR’s creative assets are its 10,000 highly qualified scientists and technologists. CSIR has made immense contributions to the economic and social development of India.

CSIR’s contributions to S&T human resource development are immense. Indeed a list of CSIR beneficiaries reads like who’s who of Indian science. CSIR is credited with having supported 50,000 research fellows/associates and 10,000 senior research associates so far.