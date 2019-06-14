CLAT Results to be declared: Results will be announced at 6:30pm today at clat.ac.in

The results for the Common Law Admission Test(CLAT) 2019 will be declared at 6:30 pm today(June 14) by The National Law University (NLU), Odisha. It will be released on it's official website https://clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in/.

National Law University conducted the CLAT offline exams on May 26 from 3pm to 5pm.

Last year CLAT Exam was held on May 13 and was conducted by National University Of Advanced Legal Studies(NULS) . In 2018, Aman Garg of Jaipur secured the first rank in the exam.

Steps to check CLAT Result:

1. Open the official website of CLAT- https://clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in/.

2. Click on the link ' CLAT RESULTS 2019'.

3. After opening the link, enter the registration number on the admit card

4. Click on the submit button

5. The result will be displayed on the screen and then take a print out for future reference

The CLAT admission test is conducted for undergratuate and postgraduate programs in law courses provided at premier law schools in the country.