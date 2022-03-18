CISCE revises ISC class 12 Semester 2 exam dates - Check exam schedule here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released a revised date sheet for ISC Term 2 examination 2022.

The dates of Class 12 Board Exams have been revised due to a clash of dates with JEE Main 2022 session 1. Students appearing for the board exams can check the revised date sheet from the official site of CISCE at cisce.org. The revised timetable for the ISC Semester 2 exam has been released on Wednesday, March 16.

The official statement issued by CISCE reads, ”This has reference to the Timetable for the ISC Year 2022 Semester 2 Examination released on 4th March 2022. Please be informed that the National Testing Agency has recently declared revised dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1. A few of the revised dates of the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 are clashing with the ISC Year 2022 Semester 2 Examination dates.”

The notice further adds, “In the light of the above-mentioned fact, the ISC Year 2022, Semester 2 Examination dates have been revised. The ISC Year 2022 – Semester 2 Examination Revised Timetable is enclosed herewith.”

Revised CISCE ISC Time Table 2022 Semester 2

April 26, 2022: English - Paper 1 (English Language)

April 28, 2022: Commerce

April 30, 2022: Elective English, Hospitality Management, Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory), Indian Music - Carnatic - Paper 1 (Theory), Western Music - Paper 1 (Theory)

May 2, 2022: English - Paper 2 (Literature in English)

May 5, 2022: Economics

May 7, 2022: Mass Media & Communication, Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory)

May 9, 2022: Mathematics

May 11, 2022: History

May 13, 2022: Chemistry (Paper 1) Theory

May 14, 2022: Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory)

May 17, 2022: Physics - Paper 1 (Theory)

May 20, 2022: Accounts

May 23, 2022: Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)

May 25, 2022: Sociology

May 27, 2022: Political Science

May 30, 2022: Psychology

June 1, 2022: Computer Science (Paper 1) Theory

June 3, 2022: Physical Education - Paper 1 (Theory)

June 4, 2022: Legal Studies

June 6, 2022: Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical Languages

June 8, 2022: Business Studies

June 10, 2022: Biotechnology (Paper 1) Theory, Environmental Science - Paper 1(Theory)

June 13, 2022: Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity and Electronics