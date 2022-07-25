Search icon
CISCE ISC Class 12 result 2022: Mubashira Shamim tops Delhi with 99.25 percent

A total of 181 candidates, including 19 girls, from Delhi, appeared in the exam, conducted by the CISCE. All the students aced the exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 06:27 AM IST

File photo

Mubashira Shamim emerged as the Delhi topper with a 99.25 percent score in the Indian School Certificate Class 12 examination. Siddhi Mishra, Jayant Kapoor and Anisha Wahi were ranked second with 98 percent, while Khushi Kataria secured the third rank in the national capital with 97.25 percent.

A total of 181 candidates, including 19 girls, from Delhi, appeared in the exam, conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). All the students aced the exam.

The exams were conducted in 49 written subjects, of which 12 were Indian languages, five foreign languages, and two classical languages.

Two Scheduled Caste, two Scheduled Tribe, and seven Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates took the exams and all of them passed it.

The five students belong to The Frank Anthony Public School.

The CISCE announced the ISC Class 12 examination results on Sunday and 18 candidates shared the top rank with a score of 99.75 percent. The second rank has been shared by 58 candidates who scored 99.50 per cent, while 78 candidates scored 99.25 per cent to share the third rank.

The pass percentage in the exams stood at 99.52 percent with girls outshining boys by a very small margin, officials said.

A total of 1,228 schools had presented candidates for the CISCE Class 12 examination and a total of 96,940 candidates, including 52.76 percent boys and 47.24 percent girls, appeared for the exams.

