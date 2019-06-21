CHSE OdishaClass 12 Exam Results 2019 for Arts and Commerce declared, check orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in

The CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2019 for Arts, Commerce students has been declared by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) and the results have been published on the official website of the board orissaresults.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Previously, the CHSE Odisha Result 2019 was scheduled to be declared on June 17 but there was no word from the officials until yesterday about the declaration of the results.

The examination was conducted from March 7 to March 30. So, almost after 80 odd days, the result has been declared.

How to check CHSE Odisha +2 Results 2019 online:

1- Visit the websites: orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

2- Click on Odisha 12th Result 2019 link

3- Enter roll number and other details

4- Your result will be displayed.

5- Check and download the result for future use

Alternative way to check CHSE 12th Results 2019

1- Type RESULT (space) OR 12 (space) ROLLNO

2- Send the text to 56263

3- The scorecard will reach your message inbox

About CHSE

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control and develop higher secondary education in the State of Orissa. The administrative function of the Council commenced from September 7, 1982.