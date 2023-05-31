Search icon
CHSE Odisha 12th Result for Science and Commerce released at orissaresults.nic.in, check direct link

CHSE Odisha announces Class 12 Science and Commerce results with high pass percentages.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 31, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

Today, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has declared the results for the Class 12th Science and Commerce streams. In the Science stream, the pass percentage stands at an impressive 84.93%. This indicates a significant achievement by the students who appeared for the examination. Similarly, in the Commerce stream, a commendable 81.12% of students have successfully cleared the examination this year.

A total of 92,950 students appeared for the Odisha Board HS 12th examinations this year, out of which 78,938 students were declared successful. The pass percentage for boys stood at 84.28%, while for girls, it was recorded at 85.67%.

To check the Odisha Board HS 12th Result 2023, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website - chseodisha.nic.in.

2. Navigate to the 'Latest Notifications' section and click on the designated link for CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023.

3. On the next page, enter your credentials, including roll number and other required details.

4. Download the CHSE Odisha Result 2023 for the Science and Commerce streams.

