Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021: Apply for 291 posts at cgforest.com – Check eligibility, last date

Chhattisgarh Forest Department (CG Forest) is inviting applications for 291 Forest Guard posts. The last date to apply is December 31, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, cgforest.com
CG Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Important Dates
Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: December 12, 2021
Last Date for Submission of Online Application: December 31, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: December 31, 2021
CG Forest Guard Vacancy 2021 Details
Post: Forest Guard
No. of Vacancy: 291
Pay Scale: Level 4
CG Forest Guard Vacancy 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have done a 10+2 Intermediate Exam Passed from a recognized University.
Age Limit: 18 to 40 years (Chhattisgarh Domicile)
CG Forest Guard Vacancy 2021 Physical Eligibility
Height Other: Male: 163 CMS | Female: 150 CMS
Height ST only: Male: 152 CMS | Female: 145 CMS
Chest: Male: 79-84 CMS | Female: 74-79 CMS
200 Meter Running (First Attempt): Male: 24.50 Seconds. | Female: 28.50 Seconds.
800 Meter Running (First Attempt): Male: 02 Minute 10 Seconds. | Female: 03 Minute
Long Jump (3 Attempt): Male: 5.50 Meter | Female: 4.25 Meter
Gola Fek: Male: 7.62 Kg. at 9 Meter | Female: 4. Kg at 8 Meter
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Credit/Debit card/Internet Banking OR Challan.
For SC/ ST/ OBC category of Chhattisgarh: 250/-
For all other candidates: 350/-
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website cgforest.com from December 12, 2021, to December 31, 2021.
CG Forest Guard Vacancy 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Physical tests and written tests.
CG Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification: cgforest.com/ForestGuard
