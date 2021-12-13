Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021: Apply for 291 posts at cgforest.com – Check eligibility, last date

Chhattisgarh Forest Department (CG Forest) is inviting applications for 291 Forest Guard posts. The last date to apply is December 31, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, cgforest.com

CG Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: December 12, 2021

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: December 31, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: December 31, 2021

CG Forest Guard Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Forest Guard

No. of Vacancy: 291

Pay Scale: Level 4

CG Forest Guard Vacancy 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have done a 10+2 Intermediate Exam Passed from a recognized University.

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years (Chhattisgarh Domicile)

CG Forest Guard Vacancy 2021 Physical Eligibility

Height Other: Male: 163 CMS | Female: 150 CMS

Height ST only: Male: 152 CMS | Female: 145 CMS

Chest: Male: 79-84 CMS | Female: 74-79 CMS

200 Meter Running (First Attempt): Male: 24.50 Seconds. | Female: 28.50 Seconds.

800 Meter Running (First Attempt): Male: 02 Minute 10 Seconds. | Female: 03 Minute

Long Jump (3 Attempt): Male: 5.50 Meter | Female: 4.25 Meter

Gola Fek: Male: 7.62 Kg. at 9 Meter | Female: 4. Kg at 8 Meter

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Credit/Debit card/Internet Banking OR Challan.

For SC/ ST/ OBC category of Chhattisgarh: 250/-

For all other candidates: 350/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website cgforest.com from December 12, 2021, to December 31, 2021.

CG Forest Guard Vacancy 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Physical tests and written tests.

CG Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification: cgforest.com/ForestGuard