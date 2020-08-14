CBSE to hold Compartment exams for classes 10, 12 in September

Compartment examinations for classes 10 and 12 of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are proposed to be conducted in September 2020, the Board said in a circular on Thursday.

The dates for the examination will be announced soon as per the Board.

CBSE will be issuing two circulars for appearing in Compartment examinations - for regular candidates appearing through schools and for private candidates applying directly through the CBSE website.

The CBSE said that for class 12, regular candidates who appeared in February/March 2020 through schools affiliated to the Board and declared as Compartment are eligible to apply only in one subject which was placed in Compartment.

For class 10, regular candidates who appeared in February/March 2020 through schools affiliated to the Board and declared as Compartment are eligible to apply in one or two subjects which were placed in Compartment, CBSE added.

The normal fee to be remitted per subject for class X/XII Compartmental examination is Rs 300 for schools in India. it is Rs 2,000 per subject for schools outside India. The schedule for online submission of fee is between August 13 to 5 pm on August 20. Candidates can pay a late fee of Rs 2,000 in addition to the regular fee for late submissions up to 5 pm on August 22.