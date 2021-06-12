CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2021: Manish Sisodia writes letter to Education Minister, suggests THIS

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has written a letter to the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday. In the letter, Manish Sisodia has suggested the evaluation criteria of Class 12. He said that the results of class 12 should be tabulated taking into account the marks obtained by students during class 10, 11 and pre-board exams.

The board has already announced the marking scheme and promotion criteria for Class 10 students. However, the marking scheme for Class 12 students is yet to be decided.

On June 1, PM Modi decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic asserting that the decision was taken in the interest of students.

“Since most of the theory subjects have exams of 70 marks each, the result can be calculated as follows -- 30 marks weightage for pre-board exams and 20 marks each for class 11 and 10 exams. The remaining 30 marks can be for practical exams,” Sisodia said in the letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ as reported by Times Now

"The CBSE has permitted a moderation of plus 2 or minus 2 marks depending upon the result of the concerned school in past three years, I believe for class 12 the moderation reference should be plus 5 or minus 5 marks," he added.

Days after the announcement by PM Modi, the CBSE instructed its affiliated schools to upload the internal assessment, including practical and viva marks, on CBSE's official website - cbse.nic.in. The CBSE has directed all its affiliated schools across the country to submit the internal assessment, including practical and viva marks on the official website by June 28, 2021.

Sisodia also reiterated his suggestion to have a plan ready on how the students will be assessed next year as one more academic session may be affected due to COVID-19.

"I believe it is not a wise thing to evaluate class 12 students on basis of criteria not known to them in advance, however, in current circumstances there was no other option.

"But for next year, we should tell the students within next month that how students will be evaluated in 2022 and how exams will be conducted. I hope you will take necessary steps in this regard soon," he said in the letter.