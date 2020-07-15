CBSE Class 10th Result 2020: Will board take out toppers list this year? Check results @cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the class 10 exam results today (July 15). Candidates can check the results on the official website - cbse.nic.in. The pass percentage has been recorded at 91.46% this year which is a 0.36% increase from 2019.

The board is unlikely to release a toppers list or a merit list this year in view of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. However, Trivandrum, Chennai, Banglore are the top three zones this year. Trivandrum records 99.28% result

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday tweeted that the results for class 10 CBSE board have been announced.

Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at https://t.co/U3MU3QfULs. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student's health & quality education are our priority. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 15, 2020

Around 18 lakh students had appeared for the CBSE Class 10th examinations this year.

The CBSE board followed the 'revised assessment scheme' for which the average marks of the best of three subjects will be taken, in case the student has already appeared for the exam. In case a student has appeared for only three papers, the assessment will be made on the basis of the best of two and for limited students who have appeared for only one or two exams, the marks obtained in the internal or practicals will be considered.

At least 33% of marks will be needed for the students to pass in a subject. For subjects with both practical and theory, the student needs to have passed in both sections.

Students who fail in one or two subjects will have a chance to give another attempt through supplementary exams. But the dates for the supplementary exams for CBSE Class 10th have not yet been announced by the board.

Steps to check CBSE class 10 results:

Step 1. Visit the official website-cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link-“Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2020"

Step 3. Enter the roll number.

Step 4. Enter the school number.

Step 5. Enter the centre number.

Step 6. Enter the Admit Card id.

Step 7. Click on submit.

Step 8. The results will be displayed on the screen.

The results can also be accessed through SMS. Just type CBSE10<Space><RollNo><Space><Admin Card Id> and send to 7738299899.