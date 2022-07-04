CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 soon, know websites to check result online

File photo

CBSE Board Result 2022 Term 2 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to announce the CBSE class 10th result soon. Official confirmation on CBSE class 10, 12 Results 2022 date and time is awaited. Once released, CBSE class 10th results Term 2 will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in.

The CBSE class 10th result will also be available on UMANG app and Digilocker.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board Exams 2022 concluded on May 24, 2022 whereas, CBSE Class 12 exams were concluded on June 15, 2022.

CBSE website once Class 10 and 12 results are out:

- Official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

- Pariksha Sangam portal (parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in)

- results.gov.in

- digilocker.gov.in

CBSE 10th result through Digilocker app

Students who are awaiting their CBSE Class 10th term 2 results 2022 can download the Digilocker app through the Apple App store or Play Store on their phones, and register through their Aadhaar card and other personal details. Students will have to enter their CBSE roll numbers on the Digilocker app to know their marks.