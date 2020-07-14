CBSE Class 10 results today? 'Surprise announcement' on cards, indicate reports

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), as a surprise on Monday, had announced the CBSE Class 12th result on its official site www.cbse.nic.in. In a similar fashion, students of CBSE Class X can also expect the results for the Class 10th board exams today or tomorrow.

This comes amid several reports which claim that CBSE may announce the results for the Class 10th secondary examination without any prior information, on their official website today or tomorrow. This is a part of the board's "shock and awe" policy that they had also done for the Class 12th result yesterday.

It is to be noted that the board had informed the Supreme Court last month that the results of both the Class 12th and Class 10th secondary examinations will be declared by July 15.

This year CBSE has decided to not announce the merit list for the board exams in view of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. Similarly, for the ICSE results which were declared on Friday, the Council of the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), too, did not release a merit list or a toppers list, citing 'extraordinary situation due to coronavirus' as a reason.

This is the first time that the examination boards are taking such a step.

This year, the board followed the 'revised assessment scheme' to evaluate students and prepare the results.

As per the CBSE's assessment scheme, the marks achieved by students in the last three papers of board exams will be considered.