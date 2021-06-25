CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021: Good news for students, know details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a help desk for assisting schools in computing 10th and 12th board results, on June 23. The helpdesk will entertain only queries related to CBSE result tabulation and no other queries will be heard. The helpdesk will only be functional on working days (Monday- Friday). Timings for the same will be from 9.30 am to 5 pm. Also, the helpdesk will strictly not allow any visitor for face-to-face interaction.

How to seek assistance:

• Schools will have to send their queries through email

• Dedicated mail IDs have also been created for both classes

• For queries related to class 10 tabulation policy, schools should mail at class-10-result@cbseshiksha.in

• For inquiries on class 12 tabulation policy, schools should mail at class-12-result@cbseshiksha.in.

• For contacting over the phone, schools need to call on any of the mentioned numbers- 9311226587, 9311226588, 9311226589, 9311226590.

• For IT-related queries, IT help desk number is 9311226591.

Points to remember while contacting CBSE Helpdesk:

The school needs to keep the following things ready while contacting

• School name

• School number

• City name

• In case of technical queries, schools will be asked to provide screenshots too

• Mail should be short which is easy to read and understand

• Problems should be clearly explained in the mail

CBSE results: IT Platform to help in the calculation

On June 18, CBSE informed all the affiliated schools about an IT System. This IT System has been set up for the calculation of CBSE results of Classes 10th and 12th. CBSE Board stated, “This system will ease down the calculation work, reduce the time is taken and so many other hassles. This system will also pre-populate marks of Class 10 of the students passed from CBSE. Efforts will also be made to take other boards' class 10 results data.”