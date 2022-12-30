CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 datesheet available at cbse.gov.in, check exam schedule here

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) datesheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 has been released on December 29. Students can check the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 datesheet on the official website--cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 10 board Exam 2023 or Secondary exam will begin on February 15 and will end on March 21, 2023. Whereas, CBSE Class 12 board Exam 2023 or Senior Secondary examination will begin on February 15 and will end on April 5, 2023. The examination for Class 10, 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.

According to the official notification, the Board created the schedule taking the dates of competitive tests, such as the JEE Main exam, into consideration. To make sure that no student's exams for two courses fall on the same date, these datesheets were created by avoiding over 40,000 subject combinations.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 students will be given 15 minutes to read their exam papers. Candidates can visit the CBSE website for further information on this topic.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: How to check