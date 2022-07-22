CBSE 12th Result 2022 DECLARED: 1.34 lakh students score above 90 percent, 92.7 percent clear the exam

Over 16 lakh students had appeared for CBSE Class 12 Board Exams and around 92.7 percent of students cleared the exam.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared its Class 12th results for 2022. Over 16 lakh students had appeared for CBSE Class 12 Board Exams and around 92.7 percent of students cleared the exam.

According to reports, 33,000 students scored above 95 percent marks. The CBSE said a whopping 1.34 lakh students scored above 90 percent.

Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 percent points.

According to CBSE, 1444341 students registered for the exam out of which 1,33,0662 students cleared it. The exact pass percentage is 92.71 percent.

Kerala's Trivandrum is the city with the best CBSE Class 12 results. 98.83 percent of the students of the city cleared the exam.

Bengaluru is the close second with a pass percentage of 98.16 percent.

Chennai is the third with 97.79 percent, followed by Delhi East and Delhi West. Mumbai wasn't even in the top 10.