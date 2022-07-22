CBSE 12th Result 2022 DECLARED: 1.34 lakh students score above 90 percent, 92.7 percent clear the exam

Headlines

Himachal Pradesh rains: Cloudburst death toll touches 22, nine killed in Shimla landslides; several missing

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on 'self-made', 'wonderful man' John Abraham: 'No paid negativity, no harassment...'

This man has donated Rs 829734 crore, an Indian, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Shiv Nadar, Adani

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

Paytm launches new Pocket Soundbox, Music Soundbox with local languages for merchants

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on 'self-made', 'wonderful man' John Abraham: 'No paid negativity, no harassment...'

This man has donated Rs 829734 crore, an Indian, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Shiv Nadar, Adani

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

Sunny Deol's super expensive car collection

Health benefits of tomato (tamatar)

Kidney disease: 7 superfoods to fight PKD

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Independence Day 2023: Monuments Illuminated In Tricolour Across Delhi Leave Visitors Amazed

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Surprises Fans By Paying Visit To Chitra Cinema In Mumbai

Independence Day 2023: CRPF Organises Tiranga Bike Rally At Lal Chowk

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on 'self-made', 'wonderful man' John Abraham: 'No paid negativity, no harassment...'

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

Jailer box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth film enters 300-crore club in opening weekend, shatters all records

HomeEducation

Education

CBSE 12th Result 2022 DECLARED: 1.34 lakh students score above 90 percent, 92.7 percent clear the exam

Over 16 lakh students had appeared for CBSE Class 12 Board Exams and around 92.7 percent of students cleared the exam.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 10:47 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared its Class 12th results for 2022. Over 16 lakh students had appeared for CBSE Class 12 Board Exams and around 92.7 percent of students cleared the exam.

According to reports, 33,000 students scored above 95 percent marks. The CBSE said a whopping 1.34 lakh students scored above 90 percent.

Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 percent points.

According to CBSE, 1444341 students registered for the exam out of which 1,33,0662 students cleared it. The exact pass percentage is 92.71 percent.

Kerala's Trivandrum is the city with the best CBSE Class 12 results. 98.83 percent of the students of the city cleared the exam.

Bengaluru is the close second with a pass percentage of 98.16 percent. 

Chennai is the third with 97.79 percent, followed by Delhi East and Delhi West. Mumbai wasn't even in the top 10. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Gadar 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol shatters records with Rs 40 crore opening, Bollywood's 7th-biggest ever

Government plans to replace sirens on VIP vehicles with soothing music of…

Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital, influencer's sister asks fans to pray

Explainer: Major changes ‘Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita' BNS Bill 2023 proposes in India's criminal laws

Kind-hearted woman's gesture on Hyderabad metro brings joy to fellow passenger's day, details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE