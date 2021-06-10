CA July Exams 2021: ICAI shares MAJOR guidelines for candidates, exam centre

Institute of Chartered Accounts of India (ICAI) has released the guidelines for CA July 2021 Exams in wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The guidelines are for examination centres, examination functionaries and candidates appearing for July 2021 CA Examination. The official notification can be checked through the official website of ICAI, icai.org.

The official statement reads, “Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest to mitigate the anxiety and hardships of the students concerned, it is hereby informed that the Guidelines for Examination Centres, Examination Functionaries and Candidates for July 2021 CA Examination shall be the same as was announced vide Announcement dated 8th October 2020 for November 2020 / January 2021 CA Examinations.”

COVID-19 Guidelines for candidates (examinee/students):

Candidates are required to strictly adhere to the guidelines and process for Social Distancing and hygiene to ensure the safety and health of their own and fellow candidates.

1. Candidate should reach the centre as per reporting time only to avoid any crowding at the centre at the time of entry and to maintain social distancing.

2. All candidates must ensure before reaching the examination centre that they do not have any symptom or suffering from COVID-19 disease.

3. Candidates need to maintain social distancing from each other at all the time.

4. The candidates must ensure to report at the Examination Hall not before 1.00 PM wearing a face mask and carry with them exam-related items and documents. They may carry a transparent bottle of drinking water and 50/100 ML bottle of hand sanitiser and admit card. Candidates will not be allowed to carry their mobile phones, smartwatch, other electronic gadgets, books & written materials and bags inside the examination halls.

5. At the entrance, the candidates shall be subject to thermal temperature scanning and sanitization of hands. Candidates and other functionaries having a body temperature of more than the prescribed limit will not be allowed entry into the examination centre. However, their record will be maintained.

6. Candidates shall continue to wear a face mask and shall remove the same only at the time of their personal identification and signing of the attendance register. In case of malfunctioning of their mask, the candidate may contact the room invigilator who will provide a mask to such candidates.

7. Candidates shall seek the permission of hall/room invigilators for use of washrooms and shall sanitize their hands-on coming out of the washroom with the sanitiser made available by the centre outside the washroom.

8. The candidates should bring their personal water bottles and keep the same on the bench(seat).

9. All candidates are advised to carry a small transparent bottle of hand sanitiser for their use within the examination hall/ room.

10. All candidates are advised to co-operate with the examination functionaries for adherence to the COVID 19 and other guidelines during the conduct of examinations.

Detailed guidelines are available HERE