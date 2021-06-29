ICAI CA Exam 2021: Latest updates on July exam date, SC's 'opt-out' options

The Supreme Court, which heard the matter relating to the postponement of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) examinations scheduled to be held from July 5, on Tuesday (June 29) asked the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to consider opt-out options for those students affected by COVID-19 while giving a go-ahead to the ICAI exams.

During the hearing on Tuesday, a three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to prepare a brief note regarding RTPCR, SOPs for examination halls. It also asked the institute to mention the circumstances in which the ‘opting-out’ scheme can be given. Besides, postponement, the plea, filed by Child Right Activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, also sought the top court’s direction for an opt-out option, extra attempt and increased exam centres for the forthcoming session of ICAI CA examinations.

CA Final, Inter, IPC and PQC exams are scheduled between July 5 and July 20, 2021, and the CA Foundation exams from July 24 to July 30.

The court said that the bench matter is listed for Wednesday (June 29). “Tomorrow we will take the note on record and dispose of the matter of accordingly”, it stated.

Steps to download ICAI CA July 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Create your login ID

Step 3: Now login and enter your Registration number and password

Step 4: Click on the link in front of Admit Card

Step 5: The ICAI CA July admit card 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference