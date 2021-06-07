Headlines

Education

BPSC Result 2021: 64th Combined Competitive Examination Result declared, check direct link

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the BPSC 64th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) result on Sunday (June 6).

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 07, 2021, 05:52 PM IST

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the BPSC 64th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) result. The result was declared on Sunday (June 6). The result can be checked online through the BPSC website, bpsc.boh.nic.in.

 

More than 4 lakh 71 thousand candidates had applied for this recruitment exam of BPSC, out of which a total of 2 lakh 95 thousand candidates have appeared for the prelims exams. A total of 1454 students have been selected.

 

According to the information given by the Bihar Public Service Commission, a total of 3799 candidates were successful in the main (written) examination under the 64th Combined Competitive Examination. The interview was conducted in the period from December 1, 2020, to February 10, 2021.

 

A total of 3671 candidates appeared in the interview while 128 candidates did not appear in the interview. About 3 lakh candidates had appeared in the preliminary examination conducted by the commission in December 2018.

 

In this examination of Bihar Public Service Commission 64th CCE result, Rakesh Anand resident of Khardauri village under Amarpur block of Banka district has also cleared the result. Rakesh has secured an overall 54th rank. Rakesh has now been selected for the Revenue Officer.  Talking to Zee News, Rakesh told that he was preparing for competitive exams for the last four years while living in Delhi. Earlier, he had also cleared the CAPF AC exam conducted by UPSC.

 

BPSC Result 2021: direct link

