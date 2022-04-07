BPSC Recruitment 2022: Application date extended for Assistant Town Planning Supervisor posts – Pay scale, eligibility

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the application process dates for 107 Assistant Town Planning Supervisor posts under Urban Development and Housing Development Dept., Govt. of Bihar. The last date to apply is April 18, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Assistant Town Planning Supervisor Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Assistant Town Planning Supervisor

No. of Vacancy: 107

Pay Scale: Level-7

BPSC Assistant Town Planning Supervisor Recruitment 2022 Category wise Details

Unreserved: 43

EWS: 11

SC: 17

ST: 01

EBC: 19

BC: 13

BC (Women): 03

Total: 107

BPSC Assistant Town Planning Supervisor Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s of Planning/Post-Graduate Diploma Course in Remote Sensing and GIS (Specialization in Urban and Regional Studies)/Master in Planning /Master in Town Planning/Master in Regional Planning/lr4aster in Urban Planning/ Master in City Planning/Master in Country Planning or equivalent qualification from a recognized University.

Age Limit: 21 to 37 years for Male, 21 to 40 years for Female

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking

For GEN / OBC / EWS: 750/-

For SC / ST/Women Candidates of Bihar: 200/-

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Assistant Town Planning Supervisor Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: March 15, 2022

Last date for online application submission: April 18, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: March 18, 2022

Last Date for Hard Copy of Online Application Submission: April 27, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.

BPSC Assistant Town Planning Supervisor Recruitment 2022 Notification: bpsc.bih.nic.in