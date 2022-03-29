Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for 10th pass candidates - Details inside

The Bombay High Court has invited applications from interested candidates for the post of Staff Car Driver. Eligible candidates can apply for the same via the official website of Bombay HC. Class 10 Pass candidates are also eligible to apply for Bombay High Court Driver Recruitment 2022.

The last date to submit the online application is set for April 11, 2022.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Staff Car Driver

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Salary details

Rs.19,900/- to Rs.63,200/- per month.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification, age limit

Candidates should be 10th passed and between the age of 21 to 38 years.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of the Bombay High Court

Visit the ‘Recruitment’ Section

Select the ‘Apply Online' option

Register and fill out your application form

Pay Application Fee

Take a printout of the application form for future use.