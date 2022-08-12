Search icon
Bihar Police CSBC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Prohibition Constables posts at csbc.bih.nic.in, know salary, eligibility

The last date to apply is September 13, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 08:16 PM IST

File photo
Bihar Police Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is inviting applications for 76 Prohibition Constables posts in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar. The last date to apply is September 13, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.
 
Bihar Police Prohibition Constables Recruitment 2022 Details
 
Post: Prohibition Constables
No. of Vacancy: 76
Pay Scale: 21700 – 53000/- Level -3
 
Bihar Police Prohibition Constables Recruitment 2022 Category Wise Details
 
General (Unreserved): 40
EWS: 07
SC: 05
ST: 03
EBC: 07
Backward class: 13
Backward class (Female): 01
 
Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done 10+2 (Intermediate) Exam Passed in any recognized Board.
Age Limit: 18 to 25 years
 
Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking OR E-challan.
For Gen/OBC/EWS: 675/-
For SC/ST/PH: 180/-
 
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website csbc.bih.nic.in.
 
Important Dates for Bihar Police Prohibition Constables Recruitment 2022
Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: August 13, 2022
Last Date for Submission of Online Application: September 13, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: September 13, 2022
Written Exam Date: Notify Soon
 
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test (OMR Based) and a Physical Efficiency Test.
 
Bihar Police Prohibition Constables Recruitment 2022 Notification: csbc.bih.nic.in
