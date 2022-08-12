Bihar Police CSBC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Prohibition Constables posts at csbc.bih.nic.in, know salary, eligibility

File photo

Bihar Police Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is inviting applications for 76 Prohibition Constables posts in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar. The last date to apply is September 13, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Prohibition Constables Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Prohibition Constables

No. of Vacancy: 76

Pay Scale: 21700 – 53000/- Level -3

Bihar Police Prohibition Constables Recruitment 2022 Category Wise Details

General (Unreserved): 40

EWS: 07

SC: 05

ST: 03

EBC: 07

Backward class: 13

Backward class (Female): 01

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done 10+2 (Intermediate) Exam Passed in any recognized Board.

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking OR E-challan.

For Gen/OBC/EWS: 675/-

For SC/ST/PH: 180/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website csbc.bih.nic.in.

Important Dates for Bihar Police Prohibition Constables Recruitment 2022

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: August 13, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: September 13, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: September 13, 2022

Written Exam Date: Notify Soon

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test (OMR Based) and a Physical Efficiency Test.

Bihar Police Prohibition Constables Recruitment 2022 Notification: csbc.bih.nic.in