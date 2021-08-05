BEL Notification 2021: Government job vacancies for Trainee Engineer, Project Engineer posts â€“Check salary, eligibility

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for the post of 511 Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer on a contract basis, for EVM production for Export Manufacturing, SC & US, Military Radars and Military Communication SBUs of Bengaluru Complex. Interested candidates can apply through the official website bel-india.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment is August 15, 2021.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Trainee Engineer-I

No. of Vacancy: 308

Pay Scale: 25000/- (Per Month)

Post: Project Engineer -I

No. of Vacancy: 203

Pay Scale: 35000/- (Per Month)

Starting Date for online application submission: August 04, 2021

Last Date for online application submission: August 15, 2021

BEL Trainee & Project Engineer Eligibility Criteria

Trainee Engineer-I: Candidate must have completed 4 years (full time) B.E / B. Tech Engineering course from a reputed Institute /University in the Engineering disciplines of Electronics /Electronics and Communication/Electronics and& Telecommunication /Telecommunication / Communication/ Mechanical/Electrical/Electrical & Electronics.

Project Engineer-I: Candidate must have completed 4 years (full time) B.E / B. Tech Engineering course from a reputed Institute /University in the Engineering disciplines of Electronics /Electronics and Communication/Electronics and Telecommunication /Telecommunication / Communication/ Mechanical/Electrical/Electrical & Electronics.

BEL Trainee & Project Engineer Recruitment 2021 Application Fee:

For Trainee Engineer Candidate: 200/-

For Project Engineer Candidates: 500/-

For SC/ST/PwBD candidates: No Fee

Selection Process: Selection is based on the aggregate percentage obtained in BE/ BTech and work experience.

Notification: bel-india.in