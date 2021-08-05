BEL Notification 2021: Government job vacancies for Trainee Engineer, Project Engineer posts â€“Check salary, eligibility
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for the post of 511 Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer on a contract basis, for EVM production for Export Manufacturing, SC & US, Military Radars and Military Communication SBUs of Bengaluru Complex. Interested candidates can apply through the official website bel-india.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment is August 15, 2021.
BEL Recruitment 2021 Details
Post: Trainee Engineer-I
No. of Vacancy: 308
Pay Scale: 25000/- (Per Month)
Post: Project Engineer -I
No. of Vacancy: 203
Pay Scale: 35000/- (Per Month)
Starting Date for online application submission: August 04, 2021
Last Date for online application submission: August 15, 2021
BEL Trainee & Project Engineer Eligibility Criteria
Trainee Engineer-I: Candidate must have completed 4 years (full time) B.E / B. Tech Engineering course from a reputed Institute /University in the Engineering disciplines of Electronics /Electronics and Communication/Electronics and& Telecommunication /Telecommunication / Communication/ Mechanical/Electrical/Electrical & Electronics.
Project Engineer-I: Candidate must have completed 4 years (full time) B.E / B. Tech Engineering course from a reputed Institute /University in the Engineering disciplines of Electronics /Electronics and Communication/Electronics and Telecommunication /Telecommunication / Communication/ Mechanical/Electrical/Electrical & Electronics.
BEL Trainee & Project Engineer Recruitment 2021 Application Fee:
For Trainee Engineer Candidate: 200/-
For Project Engineer Candidates: 500/-
For SC/ST/PwBD candidates: No Fee
Selection Process: Selection is based on the aggregate percentage obtained in BE/ BTech and work experience.
Notification: bel-india.in