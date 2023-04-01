Search icon
BECIL Recruitment 2023: Applications invited for 155 DEO, Radiographer, other posts at becil.com, salary up to Rs 25,000

This recruitment drive will fill up 155 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 12, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is inviting applications for DEO, Radiographer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of BECIL at becil.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 155 posts in BECIL. The last date to apply is till April 12, 2023. 

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Data Entry Operator: 50 posts
Salary: Rs 20202

Patient Care Manager (PCM): 10 posts
Salary: Rs 30,000 

Patient Care Coordinator: 25 posts
Salary: Rs 21970 

Radiographer: 50 posts
Salary: Rs 25,000 

Medical Lab Technologist: 20 posts
Salary: Rs 21,970 

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates can go through the eligibility criteria mentioned on the official notification

Selection Process

The selection process is based on Skill Tests/Interview/Interaction. Candidates will be informed via email/telephone.

Application Fees

General - Rs.885/- (Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)
OBC - Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)
SC/ST - Rs.531/-(Rs. 354/- extra for every additional post applied)
Ex-Serviceman - Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)
Women - Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)
EWS/PH - Rs.531/-(Rs. 354/- extra for every additional post applied)

How to apply: Candidates can apply online through the website becil.com or becilregistration.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Notification

