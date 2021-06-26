Assam HSLC, HS Board Exams 2021: Panel submits report for Assam Board results of Class 10, 12 exams

The two committees of the Assam Government has submitted the report proposing procedures to evaluate students of Class 10 and 12. Assam Government has set up two committees to prepare the evaluation process for Class 10 and 12 students in view of the cancellation of this year's state board examinations due to COVID-19.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will prepare the final results on the basis of the formula released by the committee to evaluate Class 10 and 12 students. The Assam Board result of class 10, 12 is expected to be declared by July 30.

According to Hindustan Times, the panel which suggested the evaluation formula for Class 12 students, handed over its report to Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu during the day, while the committee for Class 10 results had submitted its proposals on Thursday.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu is likely to submit the reports for class 10 and class 12 to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dipak Kumar Sharma, who headed the committee for Class 12 results, said after the committee's meeting, "Result of Class 10 will be taken into consideration. There would be continuous evaluation of Class 11 and 12,"

For students who may not be satisfied with the results, the committee has made suggestions for the same.

The Class 12 exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 12 but was postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, the class 10 exam 2021 was scheduled to be conducted from May 11 but were postponed.

HSLC or class 10 board exams are conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA). HS board exams are conducted under the Assam Council of Higher Secondary Education (AHSEC).