Assam Board HS Result 2023: AHSEC Class 12 Result released at ahsec.assam.gov.in, know how to check scores

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) Result 2023 at 9 am. Once released, Students can check the results via the official websites - www.ahsec.assam.gov.in and www.resultsassam.nic.in.

Students would require their roll number to check their results. Candidates will also be able to check their results through SMS. Assam Class 12 board exams 2023 were held from February 20 to March 20.

Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Visit the AHSEC official website, www.ahsec.assam.gov.in, www.resultsassam.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Assam HS result 2023' link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the given space

Step 4: HS Result 2023 Assam will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check Assam 12th marks, qualifying status, and download for future use.

Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023: List of websites to check scores

ahsec.assam.gov.in

www.indiaresults.com/

assamjobalerts.com/

iresults.net

exametc.com

www.assamresult.co.in/

www.results.shiksha/

www.assamresult.in/

Once AHSEC 12th result 2023 is declared, students will get their mark sheets from their respective schools.