AHSEC Exam 2021 Not CANCELLED: BIG UPDATE on Assam Board Class 12 exam schedule

AHSEC Assam HS Board Exam 2021: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is going to conduct the class 12 exam 2021 in July-August, according to a letter released by the state board. The Class 12 exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 12 but was postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state government has decided to conduct the examinations in a meeting with stakeholders and education department officials in Guwahati. The exam details are yet to be released and are expected to be announced in the next 10 days.

Announcing the decision to conduct board exams in the state through a letter to all the in-charges of examination centres across the state asking to maintain COVID-19 protocols while holding the tests. AHSEC Controller of Examinations Pankaj Borthakur said "It is for your kind information that Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is going to conduct Higher Secondary Final Examinations, 21 in the month of July/August 2021," he said in the letter.

According to media reports, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said “We arrived at a consensus that exams should be held, which was what the education department has been suggesting. The number of Covid-19 cases is going down steadily in the state and in the coming days, we should be able to formulate SOPs on exams. It is decided that instead of holding exams in a routine manner, they would be held in a concise manner with few subjects and less marks than usual by following Covid19 protocol. Detailed decisions are likely to be taken within the next 7-10 days.”

After the meeting, Assam Education Minister tweeted, “Thanks all for valuable inputs on HSLC and HS Exam. We are aware about all aspects including NEET and JEE, 2021. Decision will be taken soon taking into consideration all relevant issues.”

HSLC or class 10 board exams are conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA). HS board exams are conducted under the Assam Council of Higher Secondary Education (AHSEC). Earlier class 10 exam 2021 was scheduled to be conducted from May 11 but were postponed due to COVID-19.