Education

Education

APPSC Recruitment News: Andhra Pradesh government scraps interviews for public service exams

APPSC Recruitment News: Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday cancelled the interview procedure in the selection process.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 27, 2021, 12:20 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday cancelled the interview procedure in the selection process to bring transparency in Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) recruitment.  

 

A notification was issued by the state government regarding the process of interviews for all APPSC recruitments into government service, including for Group-I Services. According to the notice the order was issued in an attempt to maintain utmost transparency and to ensure the complete trust of the competing candidates in the entire selection process.

 

According to Zee News, the order which was issued by chief secretary Adityanath Das, reads “Government after careful examination of the matter, with a view to maintaining utmost transparency and in order to ensure the complete trust of the competing candidates in the entire selection process, hereby order to dispense with interviews for all Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission exams under all categories.”

 

“The order to dispense with interviews is applicable for all the recruitments notified on or after June 26,” the order said.

 

As per the recommendations of a high-level committee headed by the then Special Chief, Secretary J Satyanarayana the reforms were implemented.

 

“However, at a review meeting conducted to introduce reforms in recruitment in October 2019, it was proposed to abolish interviews for recruitment of any posts notified by the APPSC,” the chief secretary said. He also added that the government will implement it from now after careful examination of the proposal.

