AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023: Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Board practical exam admit card released at bieap.apcfss.in

File photo

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP) has released the admit card for the AP Inter Exam 2023 second-year practical test. Candidates can download the Inter hall tickets for practical exam from the official websites -bieap.apcfss.in and jnanbhumi.apcfss.in.

“This Hall-Ticket is only for Practical Examinations February/March 2023,” according to the official notification. AP Inter admit card for theory examinations in March/April 2023 will be released later.

"If any college/management denies issuance of Hall Tickets, the students, and parents shall make a complaint to the following Toll-Free Number of State Control Room of the BIEAP from 9 AM to 6 PM on all working days," read the official press release.

BIE AP is scheduled to conduct AP Inter 1st Year Exams from March 15 onwards and will end on April 3, 2023. The AP Inter 2nd Year Exams will begin on March 16, 2023 and will end on April 4, 2023.

BIE AP INTER ADMIT CARD: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit BIEAP’s official website--bieap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the AP Inter Admit Card 2023 link.

Step 3: Enter all the requirements necessary for the board to verify their credentials.

Step 4: Enter your student registration number and school code, as requested.

Step 5: Check AP Inter Admit Card 2023 details

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use.