AP EAMCET 2021: Registration process likely to begin today, details here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to begin the registrations for AP EAMCET 2021 today (June 26). AP EAMCET 2021 exam will begin on August 19 and will end on August 25. The AP EAMCET 2021 notification was scheduled to be released on June 24, is still pending.

The AP EAMCET is now known as EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test), earlier it was named EAMCET (Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test).

AP EAMCET 2021: How to apply

- Visit the official site of APSCHE on sche.ap.gov.in.

- On the home page, click on ‘AP EAMCET 2021’ link.

- A new page will open up, candidates can register themselves

- Login to the account.

- Fill in necessary credentials and make the payment of application fees.

- Once done, click on submit.

AP EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE. Through this entrance test (AP EAMCET), candidates are shortlisted for admission to BE, BTech, BSc, BVSc and AH, BFSc, BPharmacy and PharmD courses.

Last year, the AP EAMCET Engineering exam was held from September 17 to 18 and 21 to 23 (Engineering) and September 23 to 25, 2020 (Agriculture) and the results were declared on October 10.