AP Board Exam 2021: Andhra Pradesh class 10, 12 exams likely to be conducted, says AP Education Minister

Andhra Pradesh Board is likely to conduct the exams for Class 10 and intermediate if the COVID-19 situation becomes normal in the state

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 12, 2021, 10:29 AM IST

File photo

Andhra Pradesh Board is likely to conduct the exams for Class 10 and intermediate if the COVID-19 situation becomes normal in the state. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said on Friday that cancelling Class 10 (SSC) and intermediate exams is the last option and the Andhra Pradesh government is trying to conduct the exams keeping student’s future in mind.

 

According to ANI, the minister said that cancelling the AP board exam 2021 is an easy decision but the future of the students is the government’s priority.

 

The Minister said, "The State government is trying to conduct board examinations for Classes 10 and 12. The cancellation of exams is the last resort only. It is in the interest of the students only that the state government is trying to conduct the exams. Cancellation of exams is a matter of one minute but students' future is our priority. TDP is unnecessarily politicising the matter of exams and creating fear in the minds of students and parents. But many students and parents are ready for exams."

 

The minister said it requires almost 40 days to conduct the AP board exams 2021. He also stated that JEE and NEET exams will also be considered after the COVID-19 positive rate comes down and the situation becomes conducive to conduct the exams. The AP Board exams 2021 are likely to be conducted in July.

 

After CBSE, many states have cancelled their respective Class 12 board exams so far amid the COVID-19 situation in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board Exam 2021 in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders.

