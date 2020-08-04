Andhra Pradesh Inter result 2020: BIEAP releases 1st, 2nd year re-verification result at bie.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released the re-verification and re-counting results for intermediate 1st year, 2nd-year examinations on the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

Students who had applied for re-verification or re-totaling can check the result on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

The result for the AP Inter exam 2020 was declared on June 12, 2020.

Apart from the official website, the results are also available on educationandhra.com, manabadi.com, and manabadi.co.in.

The exams took place as per schedule, from March 4-21, 2020. The evaluation of the results was delayed since the lockdown was imposed.

Nearly 8 to 10 lakh students appear for AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year examinations every year.

AP Inter Reverification and Revaluation Results 2020: Steps to check

1. Go to the official website of AP Inter, bie.ap.gov.in

2. Search for the link that reads AP Inter Results IPE Exams 2020

3. You will be redirected to a new page

4. Enter your roll number, Previous Roll Number, transaction ID and check the re-counting results in 2020

5. Download the result for future reference