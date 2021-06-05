AIIMS Nursing Entrance Exam 2021 for BSC (H) course postponed again

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has postponed AIIMS BSC (H) Nursing Entrance Exam 2021 once again till further orders. This has been done in view of the corona pandemic. AIIMS BSc H Nursing 2021 Exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 27.

The notice reads, “In view of the evolving situation due to COVID-19 outbreak the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the conduct of following entrance examination scheduled in June 2021.”

Subject: B.SC Paramedical

Earlier Date of Examination: June 27, 2021

Revised date of examination: The revised dates for the conduct of the said examination will be notified in due course of time through the website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Subject: B.SC (H) Nursing

Earlier Date of Examination: June 27, 2021

Revised date of examination: The revised dates for the conduct of the said examination will be notified in due course of time through the website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The admit card for AIIMS BSc (H) Nursing Exam 2021 were scheduled to be released on July 2, 2021. In such a situation it is possible that the date of issue of admit card may also get postponed. AIIMS has advised students to visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in for more details.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had earlier postponed the examination to be conducted for MSc programmes due to COVID-19.