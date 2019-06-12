AIIMS MBBS Result 2019 to be published today, January 12, check @aiimsexams.org

As per the official exam circular, AIIMS MBBS entrance exam result wil be published today.

The schedule of counselling and seat allocation will be announced after the results are released.

The entrance exam is held every year for admission to MBBS courses at AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS at Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh, and Telangana. Tight security measures were taken for the AIIMS MBBS exam. Two new stage registration process were added this year- basic and final.

After the basic registration, candidates were informed about the errors in their application form. The candidates were given sufficient time to make the corrections.After this, the board released the candidature of the applicants for the final registration process.

There will be a common merit list based on the AIIMS MBBS exam result- one SC candidates' list, one ST candidates' list, and one OBC candidates' list.The total number of candidates eligible to participate in the first round of online seat allocation/counseling will be 4 times the number of seats available in each category.

"The list of candidates who qualify for online counseling to the MBBS course would be declared tentatively by 18th June 2019. Roll numbers of candidates who qualify for admission will be available on AIIMS website www.aiimsexams.org," reads the notice.

Here's how to check AIIMS MBBS Exam Result 2019:

Step 1- Visit official AIIMS website aiimsexams.org

Step 2- Check for AIIMS Result 2019 tab

Step 3- All the relevant information need to be provided

Step 4- Sectional score and final result will be displayed on screen

Step 5- Take a printout of AIIMS MBBS 2019 Result