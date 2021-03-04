Ahead of UP Board 10th, 12th exams, PM Modi to interact with students during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

About 2,000 school students, teachers, and parents across the country will be selected through an online competition.

Ahead of UP board exams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' session with school students, teachers, and parents. This year, the PM will join this discussion virtually. Students across the world can participate in this interactive session.

About 2,000 school students will be selected through an online creative writing competition designed specifically for them on the MyGov platform. Along with the students, the competition will also include parents and teachers. The registration process for the online competition has already started in Varanasi.

Earlier on February 18, PM Modi invited students from all over the world to participate in the fourth edition of the annual interaction.

Taking to microblogging website Twitter, PM Modi said that the event will be fully online this year.

"As our brave ExamWarriors start padding up for their exams, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ returns, this time fully online and open to students all over the world. Come, let us appear for the exams with a smile and without stress!," the PM tweeted.

The registration process for the event will go on till March 14. Here are the steps to register.

Steps to enrol your name in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha Contest 2021'

- Go to the official website innocateindia.mygovin.

- Click on the ‘Participate Now’ button

- Fill in your details to register

The competition is open for school students of classes 9 to 12. Students can submit their responses to any one of the themes provided to them. They may also submit their questions to the Hon'ble Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a much-awaited annual event where the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme.