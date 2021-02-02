Ahead of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 datesheet release, students flood Twitter with hilarious memes

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the exam schedule for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2021 in a few minutes from now. As students wait with bated breath, a meme fest is ruling charts on Twitter. The CBSE datasheet would be released by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The candidates can check the datesheet through the website– cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in, once released. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had on December 31 announced that the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams will be held in offline mode from May 4 to June 10, 2021.

Here are some of the hilarious memes shared on Twitter:

CBSE board exams 2021:- No student will fail in class 10th examinations pic.twitter.com/0mbGDN3HEv January 31, 2021

#CBSE *CBSE To Announce Exam Schedule For Class 10 & Class 12 On Feb 2 Class 10th & 12th students rn : pic.twitter.com/C1xQH3bgzF — Paras Jain (@__iamparas__) January 28, 2021

The schools will conduct the practical exams from March 1. The result will be announced by the CBSE by July 15, 2021.