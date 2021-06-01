After CBSE, ISC Class 12 Exam also cancelled

Moments after the announcement of the Class 12 board exams cancellation, the ISC 2021 Class 12 exams were also cancelled.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) on Tuesday cancelled the Class 12th exams for the academic year 2020-21. The criteria for evaluation of marks for Class 12 students will be released soon.

However, the students will be given an opportunity to appear in the examinations at a later date if they wish to.

Earlier, the government announced that the Class 12 board exams of CBSE would not be held this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders.

The decisions were taken at a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the class XII board exams of CBSE.

The Prime Minister said that the decision on class XII CBSE exams has been taken in the interest of students.

Officials at the meeting gave a detailed presentation on the wide and extensive consultation held so far and views received from all stakeholders, including state governments.

According to a PMO release, the Prime Minister said that the COVID-19 situation is a dynamic situation across the country.

While the numbers are coming down in the country and some states are managing the situation through effective micro-containment, some states have still opted for a lockdown. Students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation.

The Prime Minister said that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation.