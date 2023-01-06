AAI Recruitment 2023: Last date SOON to apply for 364 Junior Executive, Manager and other posts at aai.aero

AAI Recruitment 2022: The Airports Authority of India to conclude the application process soon for Managers, Junior Executives, and Senior Assistant posts. This recruitment drive will fill 364 posts in the organization. Interested candidates can apply through the official website- aai.aero. The last date to apply is January 21, 2023.
AAI Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details
AAI Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria
Manager (Official Language): Post‐Graduation in Hindi or in English with English or Hindi respectively as a Subject at Degree Level OR Post‐Graduation in any other subject with Hindi and English as compulsory/elective subject at Degree Level.
Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): Full Time Regular Bachelor's Degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics.
Junior Executive (Official Language): Post‐Graduation in Hindi or in English with English or Hindi respectively as a Subject at Degree Level or Post‐Graduation in any other subject with Hindi and English as compulsory/elective subject at Degree Level.
Senior Assistant (Official Language): Masters in Hindi with English as a subject at the Graduation level OR Masters in English with Hindi as a subject at Graduation level.
AAI Recruitment 2023 Salary details
AAI Recruitment 2023: Important dates
AAI Recruitment 2023: Age limit