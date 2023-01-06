AAI Recruitment 2023: Last date SOON to apply for 364 Junior Executive, Manager and other posts at aai.aero

File photo

AAI Recruitment 2022: The Airports Authority of India to conclude the application process soon for Managers, Junior Executives, and Senior Assistant posts. This recruitment drive will fill 364 posts in the organization. Interested candidates can apply through the official website- aai.aero. The last date to apply is January 21, 2023.

AAI Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Manager (Official Language): 2 posts

Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): 356 posts

Junior Executive (Official Language): 04 posts

Senior Assistant (Official Language): 02 posts

AAI Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria

Manager (Official Language): Post‐Graduation in Hindi or in English with English or Hindi respectively as a Subject at Degree Level OR Post‐Graduation in any other subject with Hindi and English as compulsory/elective subject at Degree Level.

Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): Full Time Regular Bachelor's Degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics.

Junior Executive (Official Language): Post‐Graduation in Hindi or in English with English or Hindi respectively as a Subject at Degree Level or Post‐Graduation in any other subject with Hindi and English as compulsory/elective subject at Degree Level.

Senior Assistant (Official Language): Masters in Hindi with English as a subject at the Graduation level OR Masters in English with Hindi as a subject at Graduation level.

AAI Recruitment 2023 Salary details

Manager (E‐3): Rs. 60000‐3%‐180000

Junior Executive (E‐1): Rs. 40000‐3%‐140000

Senior Assistant (NE‐6): Rs. 36000‐3%‐110000

AAI Recruitment 2023: Important dates

Starting date of online application: December 22, 2022

Last date to apply for AAI Recruitment: January 21, 2023

Tentative Date of Online Examination: To be announced on AAI Website ‐ aai.aero

AAI Recruitment 2023: Age limit

Senior Assistant: Maximum age 30 years as on 21.01.2023.

Junior Executive: Maximum age 27 years as on 21.01.2023.

Manager: Maximum age 32 years as on 21.01.2023.

AAI Recruitment 2023: Notification